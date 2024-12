Guest Michelle Otero discusses mindfulness practices for the new year. Michelle is the former Poet Laureate of Albuquerque and the author of the poetry collection Bosque and the forthcoming memoir, Vessels. She is the founder of ArteSana Creative Consulting, dedicated to the belief that art and story heal.

