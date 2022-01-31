Suspect involved in hit-and-run that killed boy surrenders himself to law enforcement

U.S Marshals and the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested Sergio Almanza, who is suspected of the hit and run incident that killed seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya.

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, Almanza turned himself in on Monday, after fleeing the scene of the hit-and-run, and having been considered a fugitive for the past six weeks.

Police say Almanza was speeding down central in an off-highway vehicle when he ran a red light and struck Bhattacharya and his father on December 12th.

The family, who had the right of way, were crossing the street after leaving the River of Lights at ABQ Biopark.

Almanza surrendered himself to the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force.

In a press release posted on APD Police Chief Harold Medina’s Twitter account, Medina said he promised Pronoy’s parents (APD) would do everything possible to bring this suspect to justice.

Almanza is currently charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and tapering with evidence.