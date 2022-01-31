First phase of expansion to Santa Fe Regional Airport expected to begin soon

The first phase of the long-planned expansion to the Santa Fe Regional Airport is set to take place soon.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that Bradbury Stamm Construction of Albuquerque will officially break ground on the project after the results of a utility survey, which is still currently in progress.

Construction of the first phase is expected to take 12-14 months, with a price tag of $21.5 million.

The expansion will double the size of the existing terminal and create a bigger parking lot.

Officials with the airport say they’ve seen an increase of nearly double in their passenger traffic from 2017 to 2019.