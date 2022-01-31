Bernalillo County Commissioners fast tracking replacement of house seat

Bernalillo County commissioners are fast tracking the replacement of a Democratic lawmaker after she resigned from her house seat representing an Albuquerque district.

House representative Brittney Barreras announced her resignation Friday, citing the need to focus on her mental health.

The county announced it will hold a special meeting Wednesday to appoint a replacement for Barreras.

The deadline to submit applications for the seat is 5 p.m on Tuesday.

Barreras was midway through her first term when she announced her resignation.

In a statement issued by the Democratic Caucus, Barreras said the huge amount of pressure in such a big job became increasingly difficult for her, taking a toll on her mental health.