At-home COVID test distribution beginning in Albuquerque for areas of need

Approximately 80,000 at-home COVID-19 tests are starting to be handed out by city officials in Albuquerque in areas determined to need them the most.

Supplies are coming from the federal government and distribution has already begun in areas of high social vulnerability.

According to a report by KOB-TV, Barelas Senior Center was one of the first stops.

Each individual who wanted an at-home test was given four kits.

Albuquerque currently has 25 locations designated for distribution, including libraries, community centers, and local organizations.

City officials said there will eventually be test instructions in 12 different languages as well.