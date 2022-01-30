A Study Of State Or Locally-Owned Utilities Sought In New Mexico

Lawmakers on the state and local level want a study to investigate the feasibility of bringing a state-level public utility to New Mexico. It could lead to Counties like Santa Fe and Bernadillo setting up their own electric providers.

A memorial introduced in both the House and the Senate asks the New Mexico Legislative Council in collaboration with the Public Regulation Commission to conduct the study.It would look at the benefits and costs of establishing a publicly-owned electric utility in the state and locally.

Co-sponsor Senator Liz Stefanics says larger municipalities are very interested in the possibility of establishing their own energy providers.

“My intent to do this memorial was not to look at one statewide utility," she said. "It was to accommodate those cities and counties who are interested in standing up something themselves.”

There are at least 16 Legislators co-sponsoring the memorial. It also has local government support.

Supporters have long said establishing local government-owned utilities could lower costs to customers and make New Mexico a leader in renewable energy.

The memorial is awaiting debate in the Senate Rules Committee. It is scheduled for the House Labor, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee on Tuesday.



