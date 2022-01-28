January 6th Select Committee names New Mexico among states with "alternate electors"

The Select Committee to investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States capitol announced via their Twitter account, that they have issued subpoenas for 14 individuals who participated as purported “alternate electors” for former President Donald Trump.

These 14 “alternate electors” hail from seven different states, with New Mexico being named among them.

The Select Committee describes these “so-called alternate electors” as transmitting the purported electoral-college certificates to congress, which were then used by multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election on January 6th.

According to a report by Las Cruces Sun-News, a bogus electoral certificate that was signed by prominent New Mexico Republicans was sent to the national archive in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

These prominent republicans included businessmen Jewll Powdrell, Lupe Garcia, Deborah Maestas, a former state GOP chairperson, Rosie Tripp, former GOP national committee member from Socorro, Asissa Ford-Tinnin, who signed as substitute for oil businessman Harvey Yate, who was another former state party chairperson.

One of the New Mexico Republicans, Powdrell told the Sun-News he had “no regrets whatsoever”.

Powdrell and Maestas are 2 of the 14 named by the January 6th committee.