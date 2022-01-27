Hydrogen Hub Stalls In House Committee

The future of hydrogen power in New Mexico will have to wait for another day as a House Committee voted to table the bill after a marathon meeting on Thursday.







The meeting of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources committee lasted about six hours. The Hydrogen Hub Development Act is one of the main legislative goals of Governor Michelle Luajn Grisham this session.

Supporters like cosponsor Representative Patricia Lundstrom say the use of hydrogen is vital in fighting climate change and will bring many needed jobs to areas of the state that have been hit hard economically in recent years.

Lundstrom says it should be an easy decision to put New Mexico in the forefront of hydrogen production.

But a long line of opponents, mostly from environmental groups in New Mexico, told the committee hydrogen power production isn’t the panacea it’s touted as and other alternative forms of energy should be pursued by the state instead.

The committee voted 6-4 to table the bill, meaning it will have to bring it back later in the session for more discussion prior to any vote