NM Senate Committee Approves Hike In Minimum Pay For Teachers

The New Mexico Senate Education Committee has approved increasing the minimum starting salaries for teachers in the state.





The bill would increase the minimum pay for teachers in New Mexico to at least $50-thousand dollars. The minimums increase based on experience and successful evaluations.

It’s the first of the bills championed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to increase teacher salaries across the board in New Mexico.

2021 New Mexico Teacher of the Year Alisa Cooper De Uribe told the Committee that the pay hikes will go a long way in keeping quality, young teachers in the classroom.

“This bill can help mitigate the costs for educators and if bolstered by stipends for hard to staff positions can really ensure that she and many other current and future teachers remain in the profession in New Mexico,” she said.

Bill sponsor Senate Pro-Tem Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says teachers in New Mexico and across the country have been underpaid for far too long.

She says giving teachers better salaries, better training and more respect will go a long way in bringing our schools to where we want them to be.